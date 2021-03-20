Live feed from Iceland volcano

There is also a live stream from further away at Vogstapi, here, which clearly showed the red glow during the hours of darkness.

RÚV engineers worked through the night to revive the previously-popular earthquake monitoring webcam and to re-orientate it towards the volcano. It was previously located on Borgarfjall when scientists believed an eruption was most likelt at Nátthagi.

This morning, the camera was moved and is now on Fagradalsfjall, facing Geldingadalur.

It is over three weeks since an earthquake swarm started on the Reykjanes peninsula and a magma dyke started to form below the surface -- first from Keilir in the north, but then moving south under Fagradalsfjall and Nátthagi.

Click to follow RÚV English on Facebook.